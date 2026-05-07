Vital Farms: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.5 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its first quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $187.2 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $184.2 million.

Vital Farms expects full-year revenue in the range of $775 million to $800 million.

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