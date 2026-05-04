Viper Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $97…

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $97 million.

The Midland, Texas-based company said it had net income of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 55 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $511 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $506.3 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VNOM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VNOM

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