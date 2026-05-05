Veeco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (AP) — PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (AP) — Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $324,000 in…

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (AP) — PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (AP) — Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $324,000 in its first quarter.

The Plainview, New York-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The precision manufacturing equipment maker posted revenue of $158.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Veeco expects its per-share earnings to range from 20 cents to 32 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $170 million to $190 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Veeco expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.50 to $1.85 per share, with revenue ranging from $740 million to $800 million.

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