V2X: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — V2X, Inc. (VVX) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $18.9 million. On…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — V2X, Inc. (VVX) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $18.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 60 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.53 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The government services company posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.12 billion.

V2X expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.75 to $6.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.83 billion to $4.97 billion.

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