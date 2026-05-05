USA Compression: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $38.3 million. On…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $38.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 27 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The natural gas compression services company posted revenue of $331.3 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on USAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/USAC

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