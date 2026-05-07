US Foods: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $116…

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $116 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rosemont, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 78 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $9.61 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.71 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on USFD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/USFD

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