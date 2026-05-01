Universal Truckload: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — WARREN, Mich. (AP) — Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) on Friday reported a loss of $3.5…

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — WARREN, Mich. (AP) — Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) on Friday reported a loss of $3.5 million in its first quarter.

The Warren, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share.

The trucking and logistics company posted revenue of $367.6 million in the period.

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