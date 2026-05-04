Unitil: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Unitil Corp. (UTL) on Monday reported net income of $33.2 million in…

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Unitil Corp. (UTL) on Monday reported net income of $33.2 million in its first quarter.

The Hampton, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of $1.85 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.88 per share.

The utility posted revenue of $216.9 million in the period.

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