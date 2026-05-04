Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Unitil: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Unitil: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 4, 2026, 4:53 PM

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Unitil Corp. (UTL) on Monday reported net income of $33.2 million in its first quarter.

The Hampton, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of $1.85 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.88 per share.

The utility posted revenue of $216.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UTL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UTL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up