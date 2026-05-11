Uniti: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) on Monday reported a loss of…

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) on Monday reported a loss of $70.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Little Rock, Arkansas-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 42 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $987.5 million in the period.

Uniti expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.61 billion to $3.66 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNIT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNIT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.