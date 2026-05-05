UniQure: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AMSTERDAM (AP) — AMSTERDAM (AP) — UniQure NV (QURE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $53.5 million in its first…

AMSTERDAM (AP) — AMSTERDAM (AP) — UniQure NV (QURE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $53.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Amsterdam-based company said it had a loss of 85 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 88 cents per share.

The human gene therapy company posted revenue of $3.6 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QURE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QURE

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