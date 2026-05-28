UiPath: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — UiPath Inc. (PATH) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $22.5 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — UiPath Inc. (PATH) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $22.5 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 15 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The enterprise automation software developer posted revenue of $418.4 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $397.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, UiPath said it expects revenue in the range of $395 million to $400 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $1.78 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PATH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PATH

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