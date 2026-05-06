Uber: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $263 million.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $263 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 72 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The ride-hailing company posted revenue of $13.2 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.28 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UBER at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UBER

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