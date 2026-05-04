Tyson: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $260…

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $260 million.

The Springdale, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 87 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The meat producer posted revenue of $13.65 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.8 billion.

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