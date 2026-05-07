TTEC: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.6 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.6 million in its first quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 15 cents per share.

The customer engagement management company posted revenue of $496.2 million in the period.

TTEC expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.06 to $1.32 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.01 billion to $2.06 billion.

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