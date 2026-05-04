Travere: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX) on Monday reported a loss of $37.1 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX) on Monday reported a loss of $37.1 million in its first quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 39 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 30 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $127.2 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $129.6 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TVTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TVTX

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