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Townsquare: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 11, 2026, 6:09 AM

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ) on Monday reported profit of $2.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Purchase, New York-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 16 cents per share.

The operator of radio stations in small and mid-sized markets posted revenue of $96.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Townsquare said it expects revenue in the range of $114 million to $116 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $420 million to $440 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TSQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TSQ

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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