TopBuild: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — TopBuild Corp. (BLD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of…

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — TopBuild Corp. (BLD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $104.8 million.

The Daytona Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of $3.73 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.75 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.64 per share.

The insulation products company posted revenue of $1.45 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.42 billion.

TopBuild shares have risen 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 43% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLD

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