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Titan America: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 5, 2026, 5:34 PM

BRUXELLES, Belgium (AP) — BRUXELLES, Belgium (AP) — Titan America SA (TTAM) on Tuesday reported net income of $33 million in its first quarter.

The Bruxelles, Belgium-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share.

The manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials posted revenue of $398.4 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTAM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTAM

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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