Tidewater: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Tidewater Inc. (TDW) on Monday reported earnings of $6.1 million in its first quarter.…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Tidewater Inc. (TDW) on Monday reported earnings of $6.1 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share.

The offshore energy services provider posted revenue of $326.2 million in the period.

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