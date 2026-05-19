Thermon Group: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $2.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 55 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The maker of heat tracing products posted revenue of $148.3 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $135.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $44.6 million, or $1.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $536.3 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on THR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/THR

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