Theriva Biologics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Theriva Biologics, Inc. (TOVX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2 million…

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Theriva Biologics, Inc. (TOVX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $300,000 in the period.

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