TG Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $19.8…

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $19.8 million.

The Morrisville, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, were 17 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $204.9 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $199.3 million.

TG Therapeutics expects full-year revenue of $925 million.

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