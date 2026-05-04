Tennant: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Tennant Co. (TNC) on Monday reported earnings of $200,000 in…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Tennant Co. (TNC) on Monday reported earnings of $200,000 in its first quarter.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 58 cents per share.

The maker of products for cleaning floors, parking lots and hospitals posted revenue of $297.9 million in the period.

Tennant expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.70 to $5.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion.

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