Teleflex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Teleflex Inc. (TFX) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.2 million in…

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Teleflex Inc. (TFX) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to $1.39 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The medical equipment maker posted revenue of $548.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $533.7 million.

Teleflex expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.28 billion to $2.3 billion.

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