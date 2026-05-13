Telecom Argentina: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Telecom Argentina SA (TEO) on Tuesday reported profit of $448.9 million in its first quarter.
The Buenos Aires, Argentina-based company said it had profit of $1.04 per share.
The telecommunications company posted revenue of $1.66 billion in the period.
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