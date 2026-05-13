Teekay Tankers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) on Wednesday reported profit of $153.6 million in…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) on Wednesday reported profit of $153.6 million in its first quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $4.40 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.69 per share.

The oil and gas shipping company posted revenue of $286.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $228.5 million.

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