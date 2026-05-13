Teekay Corporation: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Teekay Corporation Ltd. (TK) on Wednesday reported net income of $47.7 million…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Teekay Corporation Ltd. (TK) on Wednesday reported net income of $47.7 million in its first quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 55 cents per share.

The oil and gas shipping company posted revenue of $285.8 million in the period.

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