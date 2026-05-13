Team: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Team Inc. (TISI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11.3…

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Team Inc. (TISI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11.3 million in its first quarter.

The Sugar Land, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $3.12 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.76 per share.

The industrial services provider posted revenue of $215.1 million in the period.

Team expects full-year revenue in the range of $920 million to $945 million.

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