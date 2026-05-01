TC Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — TC Energy Corporation (TRP) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $675.8 million.…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — TC Energy Corporation (TRP) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $675.8 million.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 72 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The energy infrastructure company posted revenue of $2.81 billion in the period.

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