Tapestry: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Tapestry Inc. (TPR) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $343.8 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Tapestry Inc. (TPR) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $343.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.65. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.66 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.31 per share.

The maker of high-end shoes and handbags posted revenue of $1.92 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.77 billion.

Tapestry expects full-year earnings to be $6.95 per share, with revenue expected to be $7.95 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TPR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TPR

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