Synopsys: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $17.1 million.…

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $17.1 million.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.35 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.17 per share.

The maker of software used to test and develop chips posted revenue of $2.28 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.25 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Synopsys expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.63 to $3.69.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.41 billion to $2.46 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Synopsys expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.72 to $14.80 per share, with revenue ranging from $9.63 billion to $9.71 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNPS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNPS

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