Sutter Rock: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (SSSS) on Tuesday reported net income of $155.6…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (SSSS) on Tuesday reported net income of $155.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $5.18. Losses, adjusted for investment gains, came to 16 cents per share.

The investment fund posted revenue of $732,000 in the period.

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