Surgery Partners: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $35.9 million…

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $35.9 million in its first quarter.

The Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 3 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The surgical facilities operator posted revenue of $810.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $798.8 million.

Surgery Partners expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SGRY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SGRY

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