Supernus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.3 million…

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its first quarter.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 59 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $207.7 million in the period.

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