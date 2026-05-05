Sunstone Hotel: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) on Tuesday reported a key…

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations.

The Aliso Viejo, California-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $50.1 million, or 27 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 22 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $16 million, or 8 cents per share.

The hotel real estate investment trust, based in Aliso Viejo, California, posted revenue of $259.7 million in the period.

Sunstone Hotel expects full-year funds from operations in the range of 88 cents to 96 cents per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHO

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