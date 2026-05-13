Sumitomo Mitsui: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.2 billion…

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.2 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Tokyo-based bank said it had earnings of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for extraordinary items, came to 24 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $14.1 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $14.1 billion, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $10.52 billion, or $1.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $71.68 billion.

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