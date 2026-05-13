StubHub: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — StubHub Holdings Inc. (STUB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $32.5 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — StubHub Holdings Inc. (STUB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $32.5 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The online ticket marketplace posted revenue of $446 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $402.5 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STUB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STUB

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