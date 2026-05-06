Steven Madden: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter…

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $71.8 million.

The Long Island City, New York-based company said it had net income of $1 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 45 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The footwear and accessories retailer posted revenue of $653.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $643.8 million.

Steven Madden expects full-year earnings in the range of $2 to $2.10 per share.

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