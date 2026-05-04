Sterling Infrastructure: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $96 million.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of $3.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.59 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.29 per share.

The civil construction company posted revenue of $825.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $585.4 million.

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