Stellus Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Stellus Capital Investment Corp. (SCM) on Monday reported profit of $1.7 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Stellus Capital Investment Corp. (SCM) on Monday reported profit of $1.7 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and pretax expenses, were 27 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $23.3 million in the period.

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