Stantec: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Stantec Inc. (STN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $80.8 million. On…

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Stantec Inc. (STN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $80.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Edmonton, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 71 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 97 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The engineering firm posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.24 billion, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.26 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STN

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