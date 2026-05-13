Staar Surgical: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — Staar Surgical Co. (STAA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of…

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — Staar Surgical Co. (STAA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $5.2 million.

The Lake Forest, California-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and stock option expense, were 38 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The maker of implantable lenses posted revenue of $93.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STAA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.