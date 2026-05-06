Spire: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Spire Inc. (SR) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $282.2 million.…

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Spire Inc. (SR) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $282.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $4.60. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.76 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.78 per share.

The natural gas distributor posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.08 billion.

Spire expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.40 to $5.60 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SR

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