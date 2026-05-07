Spectrum: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of…

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $22.1 million.

The Middleton, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 94 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.25 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The holding company posted revenue of $708.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $672.8 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPB

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