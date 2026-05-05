Southwest Gas: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Southwest Gas Corp. (SWX) on Tuesday reported net income of $138.4 million…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Southwest Gas Corp. (SWX) on Tuesday reported net income of $138.4 million in its first quarter.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of $1.91 per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $585.1 million in the period.

Southwest Gas expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.2 million to $4.3 million.

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