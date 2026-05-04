Sonos: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Sonos Inc. (SONO) on Monday reported a loss of $28.9…

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Sonos Inc. (SONO) on Monday reported a loss of $28.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Barbara, California-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

The maker of wireless speakers and home sound systems posted revenue of $281.5 million in the period.

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