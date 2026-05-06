SolarEdge: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel (AP) — HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel (AP) — SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel (AP) — HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel (AP) — SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $57.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Herziliya Pituach, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 95 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 43 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.

The photovoltaic products maker posted revenue of $310.5 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $303.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, SolarEdge said it expects revenue in the range of $325 million to $355 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SEDG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SEDG

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