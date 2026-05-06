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SM Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 6, 2026, 4:51 PM

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — SM Energy Co. (SM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $335 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of $1.68. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.55 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $1.48 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.44 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SM

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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