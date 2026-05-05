Skyworks: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $35.6 million.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had profit of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.15 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $943.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $900.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Skyworks expects its per-share earnings to be $1.03.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $900 million to $950 million for the fiscal third quarter.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SWKS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SWKS

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