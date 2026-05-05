Sixth St: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $26 million…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $26 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $93.4 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $104.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TSLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TSLX

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.